IT’S good to have a chance to celebrate the achievements of new runners to Tavistock Athletic Club, rather than those regularly at the front of the pack.
After completing TAC's Couch to 5k programme last June and joining the club, a group of new running buddies resolved to take on their first 10k race together.
The chosen race was Sunday's Exeter City 10k organised by MCC Promotions, running from the Quay in the city centre and comprising two laps round the Riverside Valley Park. An early start time meant that the 500 runners were faced with wind and rain before the weather improved at the end of the race.
Fran Percival, Alex Hendry and Laura Smale acquitted themselves well on their first 10k, each turning in very respectable times. Sadly, fellow runner Sheila O'Brien picked up an injury in the days before the event and was unable to compete, so a second 'inaugural' 10K is now being planned.
Alex was first of the pack to cross the finishing line, in a time of 1hr 2min 36s, running with Laura who finished 3s later. Fran was just a minute behind, finishing in 1:04:32.
TAC is always delighted when Couch to 5k graduates continue their running journey. The group have been running regularly with the various pace groups in the club, led by experienced run leaders.
Having caught the competition bug, they are now reaping the benefits of their regular training.
New and returning runners are always welcome to try out with these pace groups, whether or not they seek competitive running or just the opportunity and incentive to run with other similarly paced folk.
Pictured are new Tavistock Athletic Club runners: Fran Percival, Alex Hendry and Laura Smale.
