SEVERAL members of Tavistock Run Project (TRP) made a recent journey across the border over to Newquay.
Taking place there, last Sunday, was the second race of the Charles Stanley Westward League cross country, which incorporated the Cornish Championships.
Once again, TRP put in strong performances across the board, punching above their weight and going toe-to-toe against the bigger clubs.
Among the early races, Frankie Smith showed himself to be the star of the future with another sterling performance in the Boys under-13 race.
Later in the day with the skies darkening, the senior men set off over the undulating 8.5 km four-lap course.
It soon became evident that Cornwall A.C were out in force, and they dominated the front of the race throughout. For TRP, Jim Cole once again led the charge, eventually finishing in 26th place in what was a stacked field.
Jim was well supported by Alex Peyton Jones, Wes Smit, Ray Tew and Sam Chambers who all finished in the top 100.
Rounding out the team were Nathan Folland, Lewis Mill, Henry Ware, Pete Moyse and Mark Baker who finished closely bunched. The overall quality of the race was evident with the overall depth across all the runners, and it was another step forward for the club.
The next race in the series takes place at Exeter in two weeks on December 1, a race that will also incorporate the Devon Championships.
TRP meet every Tuesday and Thursday evening at Meadowlands at 6pm for coached sessions and regularly meet on Sunday mornings for social runs. New runners are always welcome so come along and get involved.