Next TAC home was Sam Lake, gaining victory in her FV40 category and helping bring home the title for the vet ladies’ team. Hannah Worth was next home, taken the bronze FV40 medal. Also winning gold medals in the race were Caroline Steven (FV55) and Carole Walters (FV60). Completing the team were Les Wilkinson and Hazel Walker. The TAC U17 girls team of Claudia Jones, Anya McAulay and Tamsyn Reid didn't compete on the day but had already secured the bronze medal in the league.