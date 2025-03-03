SATURDAY saw the conclusion of the 6-race Charles Stanley Westward League Cross Country series, taking place at Redruth in unusually dry and sunny conditions.
Tavistock Athletic Club reaped the returns from dedicated efforts by club runners of all ages over the season, on this occasion sending 21 to compete and returning with eight individual medals and five team medals for the series.
In the first race for under-11 runners, Olivia Walkerdine continued in fine form, winning the girls' race and securing the silver individual medal and also silver for the team - with Harriet Sylvester and Serena Bigham contributing valuable points over the series.
The second race included the senior women and U17 boys and girls. Leading the TAC ladies was Charlotte Walker who finished second.
Next TAC home was Sam Lake, gaining victory in her FV40 category and helping bring home the title for the vet ladies’ team. Hannah Worth was next home, taken the bronze FV40 medal. Also winning gold medals in the race were Caroline Steven (FV55) and Carole Walters (FV60). Completing the team were Les Wilkinson and Hazel Walker. The TAC U17 girls team of Claudia Jones, Anya McAulay and Tamsyn Reid didn't compete on the day but had already secured the bronze medal in the league.
There was just one TAC runner in the following U13 girls race with Mary Brogden finishing in a creditable 13th place. The men’s race followed over the full 5-mile undulating course. Ben Neale had a storming race, starting steadily and moving through the field to finish 5th overall. Thomas Brogden followed home in 22nd position taking the silver medal in the V40 league.
Stephen Gokhale finished in 62nd place, with David Harris, in 67th place and taking 3rd MV60 in the league. Joe Chalk (73rd) and Alistair Peers (80th) completed the men's team places.
Finally, in the U15 boys and girls races, Thomas Hennessey romped to his second win in the series to claim the league U15 boys title by the tightest of margins - a single point.
Backed up by strong runs from Eldon Young (3rd) and Archie Neale (11th), the boys were just pipped for the league win by Newquay and Par - also by a single point, but the silver medal was well deserved. Grace Gokhale and Suzie Woodrow completed the U15 girls race and secured the silver medal for their team to end a great season.
No doubt the teams will be looking forward to the return of the traditional cold, wet and windy conditions when the league kicks off again in October!
Pictured is the TAC team who won the Vet Ladies team prize in the league - Hazel Walker, Charlotte Walker, Sam Lake, Hannah Worth, Carole Walters and Les Wilkinson.
Tavistock Athletic Club was formed in 1985 and now has over 300 total members. They have a variety of training groups and committed coaches that can cater for all abilities from raw beginners to the more experienced and ambitious athletes.
They pride themselves on being a friendly club and new members, whatever their ability, are always welcome.
Training sessions take place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday evenings and also on a Saturday morning. The main session, and probably the best one to introduce you to the club is on Tuesday evening.
Their next Tavy 5k, an event ran every month, is coming up on Saturday, March 15.