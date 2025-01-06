TAVISTOCK Athletic Club members were quick to get back into their stride in the new year after the Christmas excesses with Sunday’s aptly named Exeter First Chance 10k.
It is an extremely popular race along the banks of the canal and river in Exeter city centre, which attracted over 600 entrants.
Organised by South West Road Runners, the race is always over-subscribed.
Nikki Kelly and Grant Harvey acquitted themselves particularly well for TAC in the wet conditions, finishing in overall 20th and 21st places. Nikki finished in 36min 45s, and claimed second place in her FSen category, whilst Grant, in 36:45, finished third in his M40 category and improved his personal best time over the distance by more than a minute.
Also representing TAC were Les Wilkinson, finishing in 58:32; Emily Roisetter in 59:31; and Anna Kelly in 1:04:07.