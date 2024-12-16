ON SUNDAY, eight Tavistock Athletic Club ladies trotted down to Central Park in Plymouth for the annual Armada Christmas Relays event, and everyone was a winner - with both the FV45 and FV55 teams taking first category places.
Each of the four relay runners had to complete a tough course, standing at two miles long and taking them around the park which included a significant hill.
The TAC ladies FV45 team, with their individual leg results, comprised Helen Orme (15:11), Caroline Stevens (14:39), Sarah Holland (15:29) and Soozi Trice (15:14). The TAC ladies FV55 team meanwhile was made up of Helen Kula-Przezwanski (17:09), Kate Rogers (17:41), Carole Walters (15:50) and Caroline Stevens (15:33).
After the event, awards were also handed out for the Armada Grand Prix - a series of events over the year, run by different local running clubs within the Armada group. Any runners completing seven out of the 11 events were given a trophy, but it was the TAC men who triumphed in the overall standings.
Peter Bazley, in 16th place overall, was the highest placed club runner, with Tony Shearer just behind, in 20th place, each taking first place in their respective M65 and M70 age group categories.
Pictured is the TAC FV55 relay team, consisting of Helen Kula-Przezwanksi, Kate Rogers, Carole Walters and Caroline Stevens.