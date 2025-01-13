On January 5, 15-year-old Caleb Gifford-Groves took the 800m indoor title at the South West Championships in Cardiff with a scorching time of 2 min 3.3 sec. And on January 11, 16-year-old Joe Wake achieved a personal best of 7.04 sec in the 60m sprint and a season’s best of 23.38 sec in the 200m event on his way to qualifying for both finals at the South of England Indoor Championships at Lee Valley (North London).