TAVISTOCK Athletic Club took 53 athletes to the combined Westward League and Devon County Cross Country championships on Sunday, December 1 at Exeter. There was good weather for a change, but plenty of mud underfoot on the tough muddy course.
As always it was the U11s that got the racing underway and yet again, it was Olivia Walkerdine that lit up the faces of all the Tavistock athletes with her courageous 2nd place.
The next race was the combined race comprising U17 boys & women, U20 boys & women and the senior women. Athletes raced the 6000m over ever-deepening mud and there were a multitude of medals fought for. The senior women's team took the silver medal and TAC took silver in the women's Masters too, missing gold by just one point.
Special mention must go to Hollie Fitzgerald who made her debut for the club and finished 6th overall in the Devon Championships. The TAC U20 women picked up team gold as well.
In the U13 girls race, the team took the bronze position, but the U13 boys went one better and got the silver medal. Next races were the U15 girls and then the U15 boys. A strong boys’ team took the silver behind Exeter Harriers.
Ben Neale led the charge for the club in the final race of the day, the senior men’s event raced over four laps (8000m), finishing in 8th in the Devon Championships.
Individual medal category winners were: Charlotte Walker (2nd U20 women), Jo Meek (1st F45, 3rd woman), Hollie Fitzgerald (2nd F35), Sam Lake (2nd F45), Hazel Walker (2nd F50), Carole Walters (2nd F60), Helen Kula-Przezwanski (2nd F65), Ben Neale (2nd M35) and Marc Curtis (2nd M55).
During the afternoon, TAC members took a moment to celebrate club lifetime member and coach Bob Chapman's birthday with a special presentation.