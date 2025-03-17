Included were members of the latest cohort of TAC's Couch to 5k programme (pictured), who sought to 'graduate' during the 5k race after starting their running training in January. For those with aspirations to follow in their footsteps, the next C25k course will start on Saturday, May 3, with registration opening on April 1. Interest can be registered now, via the 'Get in Running' page on the Club website.