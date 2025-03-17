TAVISTOCK Athletic Club’s monthly Tavy 5k run welcomed an amazing 91 runners on Saturday morning, ranging from seasoned athletes to outright beginners, and aged from under 10 to over 70.
Included were members of the latest cohort of TAC's Couch to 5k programme (pictured), who sought to 'graduate' during the 5k race after starting their running training in January. For those with aspirations to follow in their footsteps, the next C25k course will start on Saturday, May 3, with registration opening on April 1. Interest can be registered now, via the 'Get in Running' page on the Club website.
Winner of the T5k race was TAC's Peter Newman in a superb time of 15min 28s, followed by two under-17 runners - Benjamin Marriott (City of Plymouth AC) and Reuben Sebag-Montefiore (TAC) - with times of 17:23 and 17:35 respectively.
Charlotte Walker (TAC), in 6th place overall was first lady home in 18:09. Particular congratulations are due to first-time entrant John Shapland from Bideford AAC who came 18th overall and won his U70 category in a great time of 21:09.
Much further afield, TAC chairman Mark West journeyed to Spain to take on Sunday's Barcelona Marathon, one of the six marathon 'Majors' throughout the world. His months of intensive training paid off handsomely, as he achieved a personal best at the distance, breaking 3 hours and completing in a superb time of 2:57:27.
Also taking place on Sunday was the Bath half marathon, attracting several ambitious runners from Tavistock Athletic Club.
Ed Horn finished in 1:24:35 (50th M35) and Corin Russell achieved 1:35:57. Sarah Prior achieved a personal best time of 2:08:52, taking 7 mins off her time from last year.
Emily Roissetter ran her second half marathon in consecutive Sundays - finishing in 2:18:48, two minutes faster than her last outing at Bideford. A special mention is due for TAC's Paula Lawrence, competing with her husband and two sons, and finishing in 2:38:27.