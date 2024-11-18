In the U11 girls' race, Olivia Walkerdine had the outstanding race of the day for Tavistock, finishing 2nd overall. In the U15 boys' race over 3.7km, Thomas Hennessey finished 2nd after a late surge and Eldon Young finished 7th after a strong start. With Arthur Norton (14th) and Archie Neale (16th), the boys look as though they will secure a team medal this season.