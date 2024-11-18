ROUND TWO of the Charles Stanley Westward Cross-Country League took place at Newquay Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon, with 32 TAC athletes representing.
First of the day were the U13 races. Mary Brogeden was the only TAC athlete in the girls' race, finishing 23rd overall. In the boys' race, Jack Antony (11th), Charlie Cleland (15th) and Jamie Dixon (25th) made sure there was a good team score to take into the next round.
Next up, over a 5.4km course, were the combined U17 men's, U17 women's and senior women's races.
First home for TAC was Reuben Sebag-Montefiore, who came 10th overall but 6th in the U17 Cornish Boys Championship – securing a trip to the South West Championships to represent Cornwall. Next home was Jasmine Gray who finished 35th overall. Sam Lake (71st) and Caroline Steven (82nd) had solid runs that helped secure their age category positions in the league.
In the U11 girls' race, Olivia Walkerdine had the outstanding race of the day for Tavistock, finishing 2nd overall. In the U15 boys' race over 3.7km, Thomas Hennessey finished 2nd after a late surge and Eldon Young finished 7th after a strong start. With Arthur Norton (14th) and Archie Neale (16th), the boys look as though they will secure a team medal this season.
Last of the day was the senior men's race, where Ben Neale was 16th after winning the Tavy 5k on Saturday, and Paddy Moyna made his Club debut.
The next race in the Westward League, incorporating the Devon Championships, will be on Sunday, December 1, in Exeter.