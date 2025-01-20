TAVISTOCK Athletic Club held its annual awards evening on Friday in the Town Hall.
The event was summed up by club chairman Mark West: "Congratulations to all our athletes, coaches and volunteers for their dedication and hard work, making 2024 such a fantastic year. It is always inspiring to see the mix and diversity of athletes we have across the Club, both in track and field and wider runner events.
“It is exciting to see so many of our junior athletes competing across multiple events and formats. We are also fortunate to have a number of athletes who continue to shine as they move into the masters / veteran categories – sharing their experience and knowledge with new Club members. All of this is made possible only as a result of the many hours of time given by our coaches, run leaders and wider volunteer base."
Pictured are some of the Track and Field athletes with their awards, alongside their coach Elaine Fileman. Another prize of note was for Best Male Newcomer of the year, Andrew Kelly claiming this.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, January 18, Tavistock Athletic Club held their monthly Tavy 5k race, held around the college and the meadows.
Cameron Sangster led the way as the overall winner for the month, in a time of 17:24.
He was chased home by Mike Wall (17:38) and Harry Bell (17:45). A total of 82 runners completed the race.