TAVISTOCK Athletic Club sent 17 athletes to the 30th running of Bideford Amateur Athletics Club’s iconic and ever-popular half marathon race, with four coming away with trophies for their efforts.
The welcome warm and sunny weather on Sunday coincided with the opening up of the 2025 road running season. Nearly 1000 runners from across the region took on the challenge - some even complaining the weather was too warm!
Starting and finishing near the Bideford AAC clubhouse with the first seven miles being mostly a steady ascent of the road up to the Puffing Billy Cafe, before returning on the Tarka Trail, there are magnificent views throughout.
In a very competitive field, Sam Larkham finished in an overall 23rd place and secured 3rd place in his MV40 age category in a time of 1hr 16min 13s. Jenny Jeeves won her FV55 age group, finishing in 1:38:08, Maarit Green gained 2nd place in her FV70 category in 2:17:45, and Hannah Worth took 3rd place in her FV40 group with a time of 1:35:21.
Also, in taking 4th place in her FV60 category, Carole Walters improved on her own personal best and broke her own Club FV60 half marathon record by nearly 2min, finishing in 1:44:19.
Other finishers were as follows: Nikki Kelly, 1:22:10 (7th FSen); Hannah Smith, 1:25:50; Rob Jinman, 1:28:54; Ian Collacott, 1:33:15; Steve Cox, 1:47:35; Pete Bazley, 1:51:52; Sarah Swinburne, 2:1:0:30; Andy Hughes, 2:17:44; Emily Roissetter, 2:20:17; Jean Phillips, 2:20:07; Ian Jones, 2:30:44; and Ann Ruddock, 2:30:46.
Elsewhere on Sunday, there were the Granite Way 10-mile and 20-mile races, organised by Exeter City Community Trust.
Just two TAC runners turned out for the 10-miler: Nicky Maguire finished in 1:25:47, coming 3rd in her FV50 age category, followed by Helen Kula-Przezwanski in 1:35:44 - winning her FV65 age category.
Pictured are some of the TAC runners at the Bideford half marathon.