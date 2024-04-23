THERE IS nothing like the iconic London Marathon – the media coverage, the crowd support and the organisation make it the best marathon in the world.
With a record-beating number of more than 50,000 participants this year, amongst over half a million applications, it is tough to get in but so worthwhile to be on the inside.
Tavistock Athletic Club had nine athletes running on Sunday - a mixture of charity, club, sponsored, good for age, championship and main draw places. The race represented the pinnacle of their many dedicated months of winter training, building the miles and stamina gradually, in order to maximise the chances of a successful outcome.
Each runner completed successfully on the day, hitting, and in some cases surpassing, their expectations and previous best results. Race day adrenaline and the deafening crowds makes it all so much more possible. Of special note, Adam Holland was sponsored to run as a pacer for Olympic para-athlete Richard Whitehead, who succeeded in breaking the Guinness World Record time for running a marathon with two prosthetic legs, finishing in 2:41:01.
Tavistock Athletic Club results were as follows: Sam Larkham finished in 2:36:46, Adam Holland came home in 2:43:37, Ed Horn crossed the line 3:13:42, Grant Harvey arrived in 3:09:41, Ian Collacott completed the course 3:19:12, Hannah Worth got home in 3:40:54, Ej Findlay in 3:58:53, Emma Webber clocked 4:05:43 and Andy Hughes stopped the timer at 4:50:57.