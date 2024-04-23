Each runner completed successfully on the day, hitting, and in some cases surpassing, their expectations and previous best results. Race day adrenaline and the deafening crowds makes it all so much more possible. Of special note, Adam Holland was sponsored to run as a pacer for Olympic para-athlete Richard Whitehead, who succeeded in breaking the Guinness World Record time for running a marathon with two prosthetic legs, finishing in 2:41:01.