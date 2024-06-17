TAVISTOCK Athletic Club experienced yet another busy week, led by Adam Holland as he posted some typically excellent results.
On Tuesday, he popped up to Westbury for their latest 5k race organised by Avon Valley Harriers. A uniquely tight finish resulted, with Adam taking first place by just 0.3s, and both leading runners recording a stunning time of 15m 30s.
On Saturday, he joined an 83-strong field to contest TAC’s own monthly Tavy 5k - the first time for a good while. He didn’t disappoint, winning the race outright in 16m 7s.
Not content with just one race in the day, he then travelled to Torbay to join fellow TAC athlete Nikki Kelly to run the VX3 Torbay Twilight 10k on the Torbay Velopark.
Adam finished in 3rd place in a time of 33:28 with Nikki winning the ladies' race in 38:43.
Elsewhere, the Burrator Horseshoe took place alongside the annual Meavy Fair, hosted by Southwest Fell Runners. Five TAC runners took on the tough course - a 6-mile moorland run from Meavy out over Dartmoor with the route including Burrator Reservoir and Sheepstor summit, plus a refreshing ford crossing.
Continuing her superb off-road form, the ladies' race was won by 18yr-old Charlotte Walker in 46:49. The other TAC runners were Colin Bigham, 45:06; Rob Jinman, 48:30; Steve Cox, 1:00:33 and Tim Haimes, 1:10:19 who, together with Charlotte, took the second overall team position.
Finally, three club runners completed the latest Armada 5K in Saltram Park on Wednesday, with Sarah Holland completing in 24:23, followed by Tony Shearer in 25:39 and Kate Rogers in 27:29.