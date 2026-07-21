The company’s core product range comprises rainproof, warm and machine-washable dog coats, sweaters and suits, all crafted from premium Polartec fleece. Available in 16 colours and up to 70 sizes, the garments are designed to provide an exceptional fit for dogs of every shape, breed and activity level. As well as offering outstanding protection from the elements, they are highly effective at drying wet dogs after walks or swims, helping to keep dogs warm, comfortable and dry in all weathers. For the summer months, Equafleece has designed a range of lightweight garments, for summer rains and for cooling dogs in extreme heat.