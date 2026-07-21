Local animal care businesses help keep our pets happy, healthy, and thriving. From vets and groomers to pet shops, trainers, and boarding services, they provide the expert care and support animals need throughout their lives.
What makes local providers special is the personal touch they bring. They don’t just care for pets - they get to know their personalities, favourite treats, and little quirks too. This trusted relationship means pets receive more personalised care and owners get advice from people who genuinely understand their animals.
Behind every wagging tail and happy purr is a team of passionate people dedicated to animal wellbeing. Supporting local animal care businesses helps create a kinder, healthier community for pets and the people who love them.
The Dog Groomer – Tavistock: Professional, Qualified, Caring Dog & Cat Grooming Services
Looking for a trusted local dog groomer? The Dog Groomer – Tavistock is proud to offer professional grooming services in a friendly, welcoming environment for dogs of all breeds, sizes, and personalities, with specialist cat grooming also available.
Based at Unit 6E, Westbridge Industrial Estate, Tavistock, the salon is home to four qualified dog groomers who are passionate about providing the highest standard of care. Whether your dog needs a full groom, nail clipping, or teeth cleaning, every appointment is tailored to meet their individual needs, ensuring they leave looking and feeling their best.
Salon owner Jeanette has been working at The Dog Groomer for the past two years and is dedicated to creating a calm, caring experience for both dogs and their owners. Alongside Jeanette, experienced groomers Abi, Megan, and Paulina each run their own self-employed businesses from the salon on a rent-a-table basis, giving clients access to a wealth of grooming knowledge and expertise under one roof. In addition to dog grooming, Paulina also offers specialist cat grooming, providing gentle, patient care tailored to feline clients.
The team understands that not every dog enjoys a busy salon environment. That’s why Saturday appointments are available for dogs that may be nervous or reactive around other dogs, allowing them to be groomed in a quieter, more relaxed setting with the individual attention they deserve.
At The Dog Groomer – Tavistock, the focus is on kindness, patience, and professional grooming, helping every pet feel comfortable while receiving the care they need. Whether it’s a regular grooming appointment or a one-off pamper session, your dog—or, with Paulina, your cat—is in safe and experienced hands.
To book an appointment or find out more, call 07366 408881 or visit The Dog Groomer – Tavistock, Unit 6E, Westbridge Industrial Estate, Tavistock.
West Devon Success Story: Equafleece Continues to Champion British Manufacturing
Equafleece Ltd has become one of West Devon’s outstanding business success stories, combining innovative British design with a strong commitment to its local community. Renowned for its premium dog apparel, the company has earned a loyal following among dog owners across the UK and internationally, thanks to products that prioritise comfort, performance and durability.
The company’s core product range comprises rainproof, warm and machine-washable dog coats, sweaters and suits, all crafted from premium Polartec fleece. Available in 16 colours and up to 70 sizes, the garments are designed to provide an exceptional fit for dogs of every shape, breed and activity level. As well as offering outstanding protection from the elements, they are highly effective at drying wet dogs after walks or swims, helping to keep dogs warm, comfortable and dry in all weathers. For the summer months, Equafleece has designed a range of lightweight garments, for summer rains and for cooling dogs in extreme heat.
Manufactured to exacting standards using high-quality technical fabrics, Equafleece products are widely recognised for their practical design, durability and long-lasting performance. The company’s reputation has been built on listening closely to customers and continually refining its products, resulting in a range trusted by dog owners, breeders, trainers and working dog handlers alike.
The 26 year old business also plays a significant role in the West Devon economy. Equafleece currently employs 31 people, making it an important local employer and providing skilled jobs in manufacturing, customer service, product development and distribution. At its peak, the company employed around 40 members of staff, underlining its long-standing contribution to the area’s prosperity and resilience.
Adding to its distinctive identity, Equafleece operates as an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). This means the business is owned for the benefit of its employees, helping to safeguard its independence while giving staff a direct stake in the company’s long-term success. The model reflects a commitment to shared responsibility, continuity and sustainable growth, ensuring the values on which the business was founded continue to shape its future.
At a time when many manufacturers have moved production elsewhere, Equafleece remains proudly rooted in West Devon. Its combination of quality products, skilled local employment and employee ownership demonstrates how a rural business can achieve national success while continuing to invest in the community that has supported it for decades.
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