On the hunt for your next great day out? Look no further than Kingsbridge & Salcombe, the picturesque duo of towns sitting on the Salcombe Estuary.
Kingsbridge is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with a charming quayside and waterfront, as well as a vibrant high street and plenty of activities.
If you love being on the water, then a myriad of adventures awaits you - from paddleboarding and swimming to kayaking or a day cruise.
There are plenty of other ways to enjoy the beauty of nature in Kingsbridge, with an award-winning park, The Recreation Ground, a certified Green Park, or spaces to have a picnic and go birdwatching around the waterfront.
If you’re looking for something with a different vibe, check out Kingsbridge’s lively town centre, where you’ll find a mix of independent shops, artisan makers, and family-run cafés, all bursting with character.
There are also farmers’ markets, galleries, and locally owned bookshops, plus the Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum, which details the town’s maritime roots, farming traditions, and Victorian life.
Salcombe has just as much to offer and is often called one of the prettiest towns in the UK.
The town is known for its golden beaches, coastal views and maritime history, with the beaches a favourite of sailors and nature lovers.
Much like Kingsbridge, there are plenty of water-based experiences to be had here, including power boating, dinghy hire, and surfing.
There is a large selection of independent shops to choose from, as well as national chains, plus a mix of art galleries exhibiting works of local artists.
Salcombe is also home to a range of fun indoor activities for families or adults, including pottery, chocolate-making, or even gin-making (although we’d leave the kids out of this one!).
So, what are you waiting for? Visit Kingsbridge and Salcombe and find out what you’ve been missing.
Fantastic Day Outside for Children at Forest and Beach!
Children can choose how they spend their day at Forest and Beach. There is a range of activities on offer, and they can decide to fill their day in a way that suits them. If your child wants to focus on a particular activity in our woodland, then they are able to do so.
Each day we have available: Archery, fire lighting, shelter building, the mud kitchen, toasting marshmallows, drinking hot chocolate, using tools for sawing or whittling, a plethora of crafting activities, the adventure slack line, using clay, or just chilling in the hammock, to list but a few!
There are lots of other children there, all waiting to make new friends. Each day is different, depending on how the children’s play unfolds and develops.
The day begins at 9.30am. After checking your child in, they will meet the other children, be introduced to the ‘layout’ of Forest and Beach, so that your child feels confident in their surroundings and knows where to access all the activities that they choose.
Children then begin their play in the woods, before coming around the campfire for some hot chocolate and biscuits. Then, after another period of play all the way up to lunch, the afternoon is only interrupted for toasting marshmallows on the fire before home time at 3.30pm.
Children from all over the South Hams and visitors to the area have been enjoying our Forest Days with Archery for over 12 years! The site is set in a beautiful, private woodland, where children can explore, play and investigate nature in a safe and secure environment. The emphasis is always on having fun, making friends and learning new skills. FaB is FAB! Find out more at www.forestandbeach.co.uk or call 01548 580744
Paper Bird Island: Colour, Creativity & Fun for Everyone
Paper Bird Island is a much-loved and immersive creative space bursting with colour and fun. It is home to a wide range of papier-mâché́ models and animals for decorating with paint, decorative découpage paper and coloured sand.
It opened 10 years ago in Salcombe but moved premises in 2024 to Kingsbridge. It’s a fantastic, playful activity space for the whole family to enjoy together. Everyone can get involved! Children can take complete creative ownership, building confidence by choosing their own style and decorations, and it is stress-relieving for adults, especially with a cuppa! Drinks and light snacks are available to buy. At the end of your session, your creation is ready to take home as a fun memento of your visit.
Booking is recommended at paperbirdisland.bookwhen.com. There is an initial studio fee, then the prices of models start from £2. Alice gives plenty of guidance to get you started, no expertise needed! It is accessible for all ages but best from 3yrs+.
Please enquire about birthday parties and group bookings. Adult-only evenings are available, too.
There are plenty of art materials, craft kits, cards and gifts for sale alongside Alice’s own artwork, originals and prints.
Watch the world go by from the comfort of The Crabshell Inn.
Unwind on the quayside and soak up all Kingsbridge has to offer from the comfort of the Crabshell Inn while enjoying our local selection of ales and seasonal dishes.
Perfectly positioned to watch the bustle of the estuary, our picturesque pub is a must-visit in the South Hams.
Food & Drink at the Crabshell Inn, from coffee and brunch to dinner and drinks, this is good food, done well. With plenty of indoor and outdoor seating on offer, watch the world go by while tucking into a Crabby feast. Bring all the family with you - big, small, and furry! Paw a pint of Proper Dog after exploring our coastal playground.
Extend your stay a little longer with a stay at our self-catered accommodation, The View. Stylishly decorated, equipped with all the home comforts you need for an enjoyable stay and just seconds from the beach, book your next getaway.
Family Friendly Al Fresco Dining Vegan & Vegetarian Options, Harbour Views, Dog Friendly Rooms Available, Dog Allowed In Bar Area, Terrace With View.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.