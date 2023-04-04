This character 17th century house with six acres of land has “stunning” views to Dartmoor and is full of period features.
Woodtown Farm, in Whitchurch, is a Grade II listed country house dating back to the 17th century, with 19th and 20th century extensions.
Period features throughout the home include wood-burning stoves, slate flagstone floors and beamed ceilings.
Entering the property, a stable door leads to a porch and a granite archway with a solid wood medieval door, opening into the dining hall, which has an inglenook fireplace and a clome bread oven.
Further through, there is a dual aspect sitting room with an open fireplace, and a kitchen with an electric AGA, three traditional ovens and a pantry, as well as a cloakroom.
Upstairs, the first floor features a granite mullion window on the landing, two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and one further bedroom.
Outside, the land spans approximately six acres, being made up of paddocks and woodland, while the gardens comprise lawned areas, a viewing terrace overlooking Dartmoor, a courtyard, a stream, and apple and pear trees.
There are also various outbuildings, including a stable, a former piggery, a store, a roundhouse store, a garden store, a loose box, a livestock/general purpose building, a garage and a livestock yard.
The property is being sold by estate agents DR Kivell Country Property for a guide price of £825,000.
The agent describes the property as a “delightful and most characterful Grade ll listed three bedroom, two reception room country house in an appealing semi-rural location.
“[There are] six acres of paddocks, stables, stores and a modern livestock / stable building, and stunning views to Dartmoor.”