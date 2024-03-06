Looking to get on the property ladder but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From riverside homes to period cottages, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Tavistock.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £200,000.
The Tors - £85,750 (shared ownership)
This mid-terraced property is newly built and is available to buy under a 35 per cent shared ownership basis.
The house is made up of a living room, a kitchen and diner, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a cloakroom.
Outside, there is a westerly facing rear garden, as well as allocated parking for two cars.
There are multiple homes for sale by Atwell Martin on this development, with prices of up to £100,000.
Kilworthy Hill - £130,000
This ground floor flat for sale has been recently renovated and sits on the fringes of the town centre.
Inside, there is an open plan living area and newly fitted kitchen space, a double bedroom and a shower room.
There is also a central courtyard, and the property is described as a “great opportunity” to get on the property ladder.
River Court - £150,000
This terraced home is a short walk from Tavistock’s town centre and is in an “idyllic” setting next to the River Tavy.
The accommodation comprises a living and dining room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there are communal rear gardens with lawns and seating areas, as well as allocated parking and visitor parking.
Plymouth Road - £175,000
This Duke of Bedford cottage is Grade II listed and has an outlook over the river, being close to woodlands and walks.
Inside, there is a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom, with original features such as period doors and alcoves.
To the front, there is a long garden with a hedge boundary, while to the rear is a stone shed and an outside WC.
King Street, Gunnislake - £185,000
This cottage is described as “delightful” and sits on a side street in the centre of Gunnislake village.
The home includes a sitting room, a modern kitchen, a refurbished bathroom and two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.
Outside, there is a garden with several seating areas to the rear, as well as a garden shed/workshop.