Are you looking for the perfect opportunity to set up your business in Devon? An ideally placed corner shop in the heart of Tavistock's busy town centre has just gone up for sale.
The property is located on Duke Street, which is thought to be a prime retail spot in the town centre. The premises is placed next to well-known retailers including Boots, WH Smith, Superdrug and more.
The property is an end-of-terrace, traditionally constructed building spanning three floors, with additional roof space. The ground floor features four varied retail units, while the upper levels are home to four flats, ensuring a steady income.
It is currently on the market with Simon Powell Commercial for £625,000.
The outside of the property was completely redecorated in August 2024.
This property presents a great chance for your slice of the flourishing market in Tavistock, a town known for its affluence and vibrant retail scene.