This “prominent” town centre shop is being sold at auction by the former star of “Homes Under the Hammer”.
The shop, on the corner of Fore Street in Callington, is a period Victorian building and has most recently been used as a cake shop.
The property is being sold by former BBC presenter Scott Gray, who hosted the show ‘Homes Under the Hammer’.
The building has recently been refurbished and decorated throughout, and is described as being in “very good” condition throughout.
On the ground floor is the main retail unit, with double aspect display windows and a lower ground floor area with the former commercial kitchen.
Moving upstairs, there are self-contained areas which could be used as an office, storage areas, or could be converted into residential space subject to planning permissions.
The shop is being sold via Scott Gray’s online streaming service 247 Property Auctions in association with Stratton Creber Commercial, for offers in excess of £95,000.
Scott Gray commented: “The corner building in 56 Fore Street includes a retail unit with double aspect display windows and flexible internal space over three floors.”
“It has self-contained upper parts suitable for office space, stores, or residential uses subject to planning permission.”
“The landmark building is freehold with vacant possession on completion of sale and will go up for auction later this month.
“Cornwall is a treasure trove of amazing properties like the Callington property, and I’m on the lookout for commercial, agricultural, industrial, residential, and amenity plots across the county.
“Many local people don’t realise that selling your property at auction can be more productive than estate agents, and from my time on the BBC Show I always apply my ‘handbrake test’ when I visit locations I sell.”
“If it’s not auctionable, then I will drive on with my striped TV jacket in tow.”