It's been a few years since I last took a hike up Yr Wyddfa, so it was with some trepidation and anticipation that I took up the challenge this month. Like others, our party gathered supplies, studied the route, and took the first step even though the summit was hidden by clouds. I was reminded that prayer sometimes begins the same way. We don't always see immediate answers or understand where we are being led, but faith calls us to take the first few steps.