And in a year where prices seem to be going up and up, this enables anyone to enjoy the garden, whatever their income. No catches, no hidden costs, this is a genuine offer that is intended to benefit everyone in the surrounding communities. It can also be used by holidaymakers, but we see it primarily as benefitting our local residents. The only thing we ask, is that you fill in a little form when paying, that allows us to claim gift-aid from his majesty’s revenue and customs. That means the government will give us just over £2 for everyone who takes up the season ticket offer. And you get unlimited free admissions for the rest of the year for just £1 extra!