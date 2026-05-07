Often in life, we pass by things without ever truly seeing them.
Like a sign I have seen numerous times for Gwenapp Pit that I have passed while near Redruth in Cornwall.
It’s easy to assume there will always be another time, or that what lies beyond the familiar road may not be worth the effort. But sometimes, the smallest detours lead to the most meaningful discoveries.
A couple of weeks back, it was a hot sunny day, I drove to a meeting in Cornwall, I had a couple of hours to spare so I chose to turn curiosity into action.
What I found wasn’t noise or crowds, but stillness, an unexpected sanctuary. I visited Gwenapp Pit. The quiet beauty of grassed concentric circles, carefully preserved, holding history and purpose in their simplicity.
This very place was once a preaching site for methodist John Wesley, who drew thousands to hear messages of faith and renewal. Standing there, in silence, connected me to the past and present in a powerful way.
And in that solitude, something even more valuable emerged: space to breathe, to pray, to reflect.
There is something deeply grounding about being alone without feeling lonely. In those moments, distractions fade, and what truly matters has room to surface.
Prayer, or even quiet thought, becomes clearer. The mind settles. The heart steadies. It reminds us that peace isn’t always found in grand experiences, but often in quiet, unnoticed places we almost pass by.
Don’t rush the signs in your life. Whether they point to places, people, or moments of pause, they may hold exactly what you didn’t realise you needed.
Take the detour when you can. Step into stillness. Allow yourself the gift of solitude, not as an escape, but as a way to reconnect with your thoughts, your faith, and your sense of balance.
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