As a couple we like to watch two programmes together. Both involve travelling, but at different speeds.
‘Race across the world’ and ‘Pilgrimage’. Both have different aims but both programmes you get to know individuals’ stories and enjoy their sometimes difficult and challenging adventures as they explore places they have never experienced before. ‘Race across the world’ is more of a game, with a winner at the end, but even in this programme the people involved can change as they encounter new experiences.
‘Pilgrimage’ is set on an ancient path where for the most part celebrities are chosen to walk and talk and journey as a group for a couple of weeks. Thrown together from different walks of life and different experiences. With different faith backgrounds or no belief at all. It’s interesting just to see how these journeys unfold for all those taking part and how it affects them.
With the fantastic views and personal stories, we find these programmes enjoyable.
Journeys can change us, but we usually helps to know the destination. And have a reason for it.
Quite recently we saw four new astronauts blast off and go on a journey of a lifetime.
Artemis II set off and went around the moon.
It was interesting to see how this journey, as well, deeply impacted those who travelled there. It was quite life changing for them. Reid Wiseman said, “There is no explanation for what I saw and experienced” and called to see the chaplain.
And, "Earth was just this lifeboat, hanging undisturbed in the universe," Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch, emphasising the fragility of our planet against the vast, dark backdrop of space.
Of course we are all on our own journey, some of ours will be longer than others. What’s most important is that we discover why.
Jesus very often joined people on their journeys, travelling alongside them helping those he travelled with to make sense out of it all. On the road to Emmaus, He posed as a stranger helping the two of his disciples to understand what had just happened.
Sometimes it’s not just about our journey but who we travel alongside, that can make the biggest impact on us. As we travel through life, let’s not just take our time to enjoy the journey but also enrich other people’s journeys around us too. As we make sense of it all together.
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