What a strange world it would be if we were all the same. It is the fact that we are all different that makes life interesting. We differ in so many ways. Some people are tall others are short. Some have brown hair others have fair hair. Some speak English whilst others speak other languages. Some have brown eyes whilst others have blue or green eyes. The differences are endless.
In my lifetime attitudes have in the main improved regarding people whose outlooks differ from the norm. Sexual orientation is much more understood and in general people are far more open-minded and accepting than in previous years.
The same cannot be claimed concerning the notion of "foreigner". Being someone of colour remains being the target for racial slurs from ignorant bigots.The world still struggles to find ways for people of different religious beliefs to live in peace with each other. Wars continue between those whose belief systems differ.
Research is advancing in gaining a better insight into people who are neurodivergent. GCHQ is now encouraging those with dyslexia to apply for positions with them. They regard the way they think may help in understanding complex problems.
For far too long those with ADHD have struggled to get a proper diagnosis. School experiences for them are often traumatic, leading to teacher pupil confrontation and a downturn in their academic performances. Teachers have not been trained to cope in such situations and find the whole situation stressful.
There is a right-wing group in our society whose lack of education leads them to proclaim that England should only be inhabited by the English. There is no such group as pure English. We all have mixed heritage. Multicultural society is here to stay so they better get used to it.
There is also the belief by some that we who live here own the land and can dictate who lives on it. In reality, England is dominated by a rich aristocracy who owns most of the land. The common man owns very little real estate.
With the rapid development of technology, we may well be entering an age where many workers do look the same. Robots are being developed to replace workers so that everyone in a factory does look exactly the same.
Surely one of the joys of life is the very fact that we are all different. We all have a stake in the future of the world. The political chatter could benefit by a focus on common points of agreement rather than a constant series of confrontations.
We may all be different but we all share a desire for a peaceful world where we come together despite our differences. It would be great if we could celebrate difference rather than use it for conflict.
N.B. A vote for Reform will highlight differences and generate more racial tension. You have been warned.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.