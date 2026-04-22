It is early morning in the techno hub in Mars Central.
Mr and Mrs Clinger are enjoying a day free from work as their robotic helpers tidy away their breakfast things.
Mr C: “Fancy a day out, my dear? I thought we might revisit that blue planet they call Earth. It is a long time since we last had a look at it.”
Mrs C: “Yes let's do that, but I have heard that it is not like it used to be. For a start, it is now surrounded by thousands of little satellites. Recently they have been crawling to their moon in a tiny metal box which took then ages and they just rode round it and back taking photographs. It took them ten earth days when we can zoom there and back in a day,”
A few hours later, Mr C observed: “Wow I was not expecting that. So much has changed since my last visit. Before there were lots of trees. Many have now gone. I used to like looking at their snowcapped mountains and the glaciers. They too have shrunk, Mrs C.
“It also looks very crowded in places with people living in overcrowded cities .Some areas have miles and miles of burnt-out houses with fire and smoke everywhere.”
Mr C: “Do you think they are on a suicide mission to destroy everything?”
Mrs C: “It does rather look like that. Perhaps that is why they are making attempts to escape to the moon to live. Listening on their radio waves I learnt that they are even thinking of joining us on Mars. How they will do that without a radical upgrade of their means of propulsion is a mystery. They are also not built to live in our hostile environment.”
Mr C: “You must admit it does look beautiful from up here in space until you take a closer look and realise that much of it is a total mess.”
Mr C: “I agree.So much land has become a desert. What I cannot understand is why they keep digging for oil which will eventually run dry. “
Mrs C: “It must be unlike us their brains are smaller. They constantly fight each other instead of working together. I cannot see them ever living in harmony like us. They have elevated people into powerful world positions who are either mad or just plain evil.”
Mr C: “So what do we conclude from our brief visit?”
Mrs C: “It is obvious that they are doomed to self-destruction. They will either blow themselves up or destroy the planet, so it is impossible for life to survive. Time to go back home to our planet which compared to Earth seems like paradise.”
I apologise if little bit of nonsense upsets your morning read of the paper but we do need a wakeup call if mankind is to find a way out of the catastrophic mess it now finds itself in. David Attenborough for Supreme World Leader would be a good starting point.
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