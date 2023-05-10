So on Friday I tried to get an updated timetable for the no 1 bus, only to be told that there are to be no printed timetables in the future, from anyone, ever again. Can you really see these ladies in the painting rummaging about in their handbags for iPhones and spectacles? I do have a laptop and an iPhone, so theoretically I could try to look up the times of a bus route I planned to use, though I haven’t got a printer and would have to go to the library for a paper copy. Getting my iPhone out in the almost deserted centre of Plymouth and trying to find information about a bus service would, frankly, be putting myself at risk of having my phone snatched.