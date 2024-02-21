There is a growing belief that seaweed gardens and kelp forests in particular, also take up important amounts of carbon but as these seaweeds naturally grow up from shallow rocky seabeds, the organic matter from these does not build directly beneath them but may wash out into the depths of the ocean and snow down onto the colossal beds of deep ooze covering much of the bed of the ocean. Or maybe some too is carried back into our estuaries to be trapped there. Our local champion of carbon trappers are our saltmarshes and in particular those areas of reclaimed land that have been restored to saltmarsh by allowing the saltwater back into them with the tides – a recent example being a project that made the regional news with 55 hectares of historic flood plains being restored to mudflats and saltmarsh within the Otter Estuary in East Devon.