TWO friends who want the world to know about Zumba are inviting people to another big event.
Liz Lazenbury and Gwennie Froment staged their first party in April 2023, raising £1,200 for the Cornwall and Devon Air Ambulances.
Now the pair are gearing up for their next fundraiser at Pensilva’s Millennium Centre on Saturday, April 20 from 10am-12 noon.
“The party last year was so much fun, a really joyous event,” says Liz. “We had people there of all ages, everybody just takes part to their own level.”
Liz, 52, has been teaching Zumba for 11 years and says that there is “nothing like it” for making you feel amazing.
“You’re exercising without even realising it, moving your whole body to fabulous music. People make friends, and they have such fun, they leave there grinning because of the feeling.”
Gwennie, who’s 71, met Liz when she began attending one of her classes. Totally inspired, she decided to become a Zumba teacher herself, and she’s now been leading classes in Lawhitton and Milton Abbot for several years. Liz, meanwhile, takes classes in Tavistock, Mary Tavy, Golberdon and Gulworthy.
While living with more than one long-term health condition, Gwennie does not let this for one instant hold her back, says Liz.
“She’s got a form of leukaemia, and colitis. It is quite incredible that she does what she does.”
To book tickets for the party call 07484 157706, says Liz, adding: “Thank you to the local businesses who supported the raffle – and to all those supporting by dancing with us!”