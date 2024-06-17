DROP-in sessions at Callington’s Youth Project (CYP) are proving very popular with more than 30 young people attending most weeks, say leaders.
CYP took the keys to its new dedicated space The Vault on Fore Street in April.
Wednesday sessions are run by youth workers Jon and Carly from Connecting Youth in Plymouth, with the support of three volunteers.
Now, with the centre growing in popularity, more hands are needed on deck to help run an additional weekly session, said chairman of the CYP group Paul Carey.
“The young people that are coming certainly seem to be having fun and taking advantage of the free food on offer,” said Paul. “We have been learning as an organisation and hope to improve on what we have to offer. Most recently we have acquired a pool table to add to the table tennis, karaoke, WII, PS4, table football and music area already installed.
“Several young people have asked if we can run a Friday session on a similar basis, and for this we have managed to obtain the services of another youth worker, Natalie, from Action for Children.
“Our challenge now is to find some volunteers to help Natalie each Friday, normally between 4 and 7pm.”
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact [email protected]. An enhanced DBS certificate is a requirement, but this can be organised by the youth group for new volunteers.
The group has also put a plea out for help to fix a leaky roof, thought to be from loose flashings caused by vegetation growth.