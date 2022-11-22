A COMMUNITY conversation event held at the weekend has got the ball rolling to deliver a new youth club for Calstock.
Lara Kramer brought the youth club idea to the Calstock in Conversation event at the village hall on Saturday and it seems many others had the same idea.
The youth club was a recurring theme as people wrote on large pieces of paper what they would like to see in the village.
As a result a trial youth club session will be held in January.
Lara who has a nine-year old son and is a former youth worker who has just moved back to the parish said she felt young people were being let down because there was nothing for them to do.
She said there was lots going on for adults such as the opportunity to see bands and activites for younger children, but said that ‘there’s nothing for young people, and young people have expressed that they find the village boring.’
‘My friend Susan and I were thinking the same thing and thought, let’s do it.
‘I’ve been a youth worker and I want to use my skills for the community.’‘
‘Since covid, there has been less of a reason for them to get out. The youth club would give them the opportunity to experience new things. ‘
Parish councillor Alastair Tinto said: ‘I think a youth club in Calstock is a great idea. Up until now there has been very little provision for 8 to 16 year olds in Calstock.
‘It’s something that is really needed.
‘Covid has really affected this age group who for two or three years as a result of covid lockdowns have had their opportunites to socialise restricted. I congratulate Lara and Susan for taking this initiative. I will do what I can to support it.’
The youth club will hopefully be running every other friday night starting after the trial session in January.
The hope is to run an earlier session for younger children aged 8-11 years and another session for older young people.
It is hoped that the youth club could offer music sessions.