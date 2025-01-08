Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
A fresh wave of excitement and anticipation keeps your spirits high and your mind sharp. If there’s been something bothering you recently, why not address the problem and make any necessary changes?
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Your adventurous spirit will catch those around you off guard. Unexpected financial news will help ease your mind about some recent overspending. If a friend makes a choice that seems out of character for them, keep your thoughts to yourself for now.
Gemini (May22/June21)
The sooner you finish regular tasks, the happier you will be. This way, you can have the rest of your week open to get started on new projects. Stay prepared for some extra responsibilities that might pop up.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A pessimistic friend or colleague keeps making hasty judgements, and this is starting to get on your nerves. You shouldn't feel the need to have to explain yourself to critical observers, nor should you live in constant fear of other people’s opinions.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Trust your instincts when it comes to making financial decisions, investments and spending money. Friends will offer advice but you have the best understanding of your own finances. Besides, some of their suggestions aren’t likely to apply to your situation.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You aren’t the type to accept anything less than the best; you’re all in or not at all. You have set new goals for yourself this January and you’re determined to reach them. If anyone stands in your way, you will find a way to move around them.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Family matters and your home life will take centre stage in your plans over the next few weeks. You have a talent for soothing difficult situations, keeping everyone calm and avoiding awkward moments.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You’re going to need to add a sick relative or colleague’s responsibilities to your own list of things to do. Since they can’t help being ill, you won’t mind taking this on. You might even enjoy these extra tasks and it will feel like a nice change.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You’re considering new ways to increase your income and how to make what you have go a little further. Be cautious when it comes to money making offers. Just because something sounds like a great opportunity doesn’t mean it’s a good investment.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Deep feelings for someone special will inspire you to consider making a lasting commitment. Although new joint arrangements will have an impact on your personal freedom you will still be eager to embrace this commitment.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You’re growing bored with your usual routines. This will get you thinking about how you can add a little more excitement to your life. The anticipation of having something special to look forward to will lead you to book a holiday or buy tickets for an upcoming event.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You’re uncertain about the future of some joint plans. A partner seems distracted by matters that don’t concern you. It might be better for you to explore other options rather than stick with something that doesn't seem to be doing very well.