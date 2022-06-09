Youngsters gear up for 25 mile ride

FOURTEEN children from Mary Tavy and Brentor Primary School will be participating in a 25 mile charity bike ride from their school to Plymouth to raise vital funds for charity on Friday, July 1.

Children in the group are aged eight to 11 and belong to the school’s bike club which meets every Friday. The young cyclists are looking forward to taking on the challenge, having already chosen the two charities they are going to donate to: Devon Air Ambulance and Operation Smile.

Brodie Langman, one of the children who will be cycling, said: ‘We know it’s a really really long way to cycle but we feel excited about completing it and raising money for these important charities.’

Headteacher Clare Davies said: ‘We are so so proud of our cyclists at Mary Tavy and Brentor Primary; they represent everything that we aspire towards at the school. They are all so resilient and committed and I know they will all complete the challenge with a smile on their faces!’

The route will start at the primary school in Mary Tavy and will finish on Plymouth Hoe at Smeaton’s Tower.

The children will cycle mainly along national cycle route 27, which stretches up and down the western spine of Devon.