Children and adults enjoyed a fun afternoon designing, building and colouring in dinosaurs at Tavistock Library last Thursday afternoon on National Dinosaur Day (June 1).
Children also participated in an informative hunt around the library to learn more on the likes of the Triceratops, Diplodocus and Brachiosaurus.
First assistant at the library Denise Gatley said: ‘Putting on themed fun activities during school holidays helps to make children familiar with the library and feel comfortable in this setting. We all came up with the idea to put on the session. We’ve also had a few Duke of Edinburgh volunteers who have helped us to prepare the activities.’