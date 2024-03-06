A DEVON brewery is helping raise much-needed funds for Dartmoor Search and Rescue’s Ashburton section with the launch of its brand-new charity brew Tracker Ale.
Created by family-run Bays Brewery in paint the smooth pale ale ale is is made using a blend of UK and American hops, with tropical aromas as mysterious as the moorland landscape.
And Bays 5% of every pint and bottle sold will be donated to the Ashburton section to help fund the replacement of its oldest Land Rover for future missions in across Dartmoor and throughout Devon.
The Devon charity is made up of more than 60 volunteers who provide 24/7 on-call assistance to the emergency services with the search and rescue of the lost, missing, injured and vulnerable.
Its team attends a range of incidents including steep ground and swift water rescues throughout Dartmoor, Devon and the South West, as well as major incidents across England and Wales.
With over 92% of its income reliant on public support, the proceeds from Tracker Ale will help the team purchase a new vehicle for transporting team members and kit to and during incidents.
Director of Bays Brewery, Peter Salmon, said: ‘As a family-run brewery that’s passionate about flying the flag for the local area, we’re always looking at how we can give something back to our community and Tracker Ale is a great way to say ‘cheers’ to a charity close to our hearts.
‘We’re thrilled to be working with the Ashburton team – a group of volunteers who respond to incidents across Devon and without whom the emergency services would not have enough resources to search for those in need.’
Kevin Chamberlain from Ahburton’s Dartmoor Search and Rescue added: ‘We attend around 40 incidents a year at the request of Devon and Cornwall Police, and our volunteers give up a lot of their time attending callouts, training and maintaining vehicles and equipment.
‘It’s great to have the support of local businesses like Bays Brewery with our fundraising, and especially as their product, a great range of beers, is an important part of our team building after training and incidents..
As well as ‘Tracker Ale’, the Paignton-based brewery is supporting a number of other top Devon charities throughout 2024 with its limited-edition ‘charity brews’ concept.
Its second charity beer ‘Funky Monkey’ will be available from April and will see the Torbay brewery partner up with its good friends at Paignton Zoo once again to celebrate its new baboon enclosure.
In July, its third charity brew ‘Chopper Ale’ will take flight, with beer drinkers able to enjoy their pint in the knowledge that they are supporting the vital work of Devon Air Ambulance with every sip.
Completing the charity line-up from November will be ‘Jingle Ale’, a deep amber ale that spreads some festive cheer with 5% of proceeds supporting Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).