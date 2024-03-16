Dingles historic fairground museum is closing for good.
The Fairground Heritage Trust has announced it can see “no viable path to continue to operate” at the Lifton site.
It says it is “saddened” to announce the news that the museum will shut at the end of the 2024 season.
In a statement issued today (Saturday) the trust said that a large number of factors have combined to force the trustees to take this very difficult decision.
“Since the pandemic, it is increasingly clear that with a limited season, a remote site and a scattered, rural local population the site is not viable as a stand-alone single product Museum attraction.
In addition, we have long benefitted from favourable rents and, as our lease is due to expire shortly, that will inevitably lead to further cost increases.” it said. Dingles and the Trust have reached an agreement with Statfold Narrow Gauge Museum Trust in Tamworth, Staffordshire to move the bulk of the collection to a new Museum within their existing operation.
“The Trust is very sad to be leaving Devon and our wonderful staff and volunteers, but the financial realities of continuing to operate a museum in a large rented space in a remote location have finally forced our hand. There are insufficient words that can be said to thank all of those who have contributed to making Dingles what it is today and whom will continue with us to the end of the season in October,” the statement added.
Dingles Fairground Museum will open for its final 2024 season this Easter.