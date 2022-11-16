Young son of of Royal Marine pays his respects
Malakai Collacott at Tavistock Remembrance Day (Dave Crawford )
The young son of a Royal Marine paid tribute to the fallen at Tavistock’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the civic memorial.
Malakai Collacott, aged four, attended the event wearing miniature replicas of his father Andrew’s medals.
Warrant Officer Collacott earned medals for the Afghanistan and Iraq campaigns, Queens Diamond and Platinum Jubilees, and Royal Navy long service and
The Chollacott family (Dave Crawford )
good conduct.
Malakai’s mother Jessica who also served in the armed forces, said: ‘Malakai is very proud of his father. He copies everything he does.’ His dad’s family live in Tavistock and Malakai and his parents attend the ceremony every year.
