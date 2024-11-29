The youngest member at Dartmoor Gliding Society has achieved his solo licence at the tender age of just 14 years.
Jamie Young from Eworthy in West Devon, who just turned 14 in June, took his first solo flight on Saturday, November 16 in one of the club gliders.
Club secretary Steve Fletcher said: “This is a terrific accomplishment for someone so young. Jamie wants to become a professional pilot and he’s well on his way to fulfilling that dream.”
“Jamie has demonstrated all the skills necessary to fly a glider on his own. I had no hesitation in sending him solo,” said chief flying instructor at the club at Brentor, Rick Wiles.
He added: “He has shown he has the skill and maturity to safely handle the aircraft and he has done exceptionally well for someone so young.”
His mother Alison was present when he went solo and said: “I am so pleased and really proud of him.”
Jamie first took to the skies in a glider at 11 years old when he was bought a voucher for a trial flight at the club. He returned to gliding at the club near Brentor when he was 13 years old and tall enough to reach the glider controls.
The club secretary added: “We are so pleased that Jamie has gone solo. He is a great asset to the club and a great pilot.
“Junior pilots are the future of the sport and we are lucky to have seven very keen and capable 14-year-olds in our club.”
Dartmoor Gliding Society is a not for profit club located 3 miles North of Tavistock and is registered with the British Gliding Association as a centre for training Junior Pilots as well as Adults.
Anyone interested in learning more about gliding can visit the club’s website at https://www.dartmoorgliding.co.uk/