Young people have helped transform part of a football club through their artwork.
Tavistock AFC and Tavistock Youth Café have collaborated on a creative community project with Tavistock AFC.
The club joined forces with the cafe to add colour, creativity and artistry to redundant ground board, using them as a blank canvas for creative expression over the school summer holidays.
Recognising a chance to engage with young people from the Tavistock community, Tavistock AFC invited cafe members to design their own artwork and incorporate elements of the football club to brighten up a neglected dull corner of the ground. The brief was simple – be creative, and let imagination run free.
Welfare officer for Tavistock AFC, Martin Williams said ‘The club are really pleased with this fantastic artwork. It’s brightened up a dull corner of the ground and more pleasingly, it has provided a learning opportunity for the team. They project-managed this project with great skill and shows the Tavistock Community working together. Thanks to all involved.”
Materials for the project were donated by a member of Tavistock AFC who had previously been involved with the club through the Tavistock Wheelers Cycling Club. This collaboration allowed the club to tap into the youthful creativity of the café and allowing them to learn design and teamwork.
A TAFC spokesman thanked Chloe Georgakis and the Tavistock Youth Café for their invaluable contribution.
The youth café was also given the honour of selecting the Sovereign Wines Man of the Match – awarded to TAFC player Alfie Cunningham at TAFC’s home game against Exmouth.