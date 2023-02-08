TWENTY-YEAR-OLD carer Max Feneley from Beaworthy has been nominated for a national award for his outstanding services to the home care sector.
Max was one of only three finalists, selected from 12,000 caregivers nationally, who were in the running for home care company Home Instead’s national ‘Care Professional of the Year’ award.
Max joined the team three years ago straight after completing his A-levels and was put forward for the award by owner of Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley, Lynn Roddy.
Whilst not the winner, Max and Lynn attended a day to celebrate the awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in central London in the company of TV star, Lorraine Kelly.
In nominating him, Lynn said: ‘Right from the start it was easy to see that Max possessed all the qualities of a great carer. He already had experience of caring for his Dad at home, and during the pandemic had helped his elderly neighbours by picking up their prescriptions, shopping and walking their dog.’
Max has become a reliable, well-regarded and professional carer by his colleagues and clients alike. He brings great energy and enthusiasm to his work and his sense of humour rubs off on clients who are looking for more moments of joy in the everyday.
‘Max often goes above and beyond to ensure his clients are as happy as possible, whatever it takes. For one client who is wheelchair bound with spinal bifida, he arranges a weekly badminton tournament, fulfilling her dreams to play. Another client was moving house, so Max rolled up his sleeves and got stuck in ensuring both client and boxes arrived at their new home safely and the kettle got unpacked’ added Lynn.
Having benefitted from Home Instead’s robust training programme, Max successfully spotted a TIA (Transient Ischaemic Attack) very quickly with another client and dealt with this situation with a sensible head and the utmost professionalism.
Max has recently completed his Moving and Handling Level 3 and will now support the office team with competencies and supporting the other care professionals.
Max is also extremely competent in dementia and Alzheimer’s care, with City and Guild’s Dementia Care, Dementia Friends, and Teepa Snow certificates and experience to prove it.
Lynn concluded:‘I believe that Max is a truly inspirational care professional and I’m really proud that he has reached the finals of these prestigious awards.
‘Home Instead’s Care Professionals are a special breed and we are thrilled that Max’s entry stood out to see him make the finals.
‘Whilst he wasn’t the eventual winner, we are really proud of him and delighted to have spent a fantastic day in London with him celebrating this accolade.’
Home Instead employs over 12,000 Care Professionals across its 250 UK offices. Each office was invited to nominate one outstanding care professional.