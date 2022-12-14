TAVISTOCK Young Farmers Club has presented £1,500 to Derriford Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to support the Keep Me Close Appeal.
The club chose the cause as their charity for the year and the club’s committee presented a scaled-up cheque to Jamie Lee from the charity. Pictrured left to right: Charlotte Abel, Lily Kitson, Matt Tillier and Laura Westcott.
This has been raised through many events including a breakfast with Santa, a so-called Dung Run and bingo.
The chosen charity for the next 12 months is Devon Air Ambulance. The new committee has already staged a successful Big Breakfast with Santa and a carol service at Gulworthy Church.
Upcoming fundraising events for the newly chosen charity include bingo from 7pm on Tuesday January 10, at Gulworthy Village Hall. Anyone is welcome to come along and support the club the charity.