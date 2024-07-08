A young man with autism who excels at expressing himself physically is dancing his way to success and overcoming adversity.
Ollie Jessop, 20, of Horrabridge, has autism and has difficulties expressing himself verbally, but once on the stage and in front of an audience with the right kind of music, he comes alive.
He was written off by many academic and dance teachers and bullied at school, but has risen above it all to appear at a competition in Liverpool last week as he continues to prove his doubters wrong as a member of Rhythm City dance studios in Plymouth.
He was picked from his studio to represent the South West and in Liverpool and perform as a guest artist at the Young Creatives Showcase, which is part of U.Dance National Festival 2024. celebration of youth dance every summer.
The Young Creatives Showcase spotlights the next generation of dance makers as young choreographers from across the UK premiere their stunning performances.
Ollie said: “To the teachers who said at secondary school, I just wasn't interested in wanting to learn. To the bullies that made fun of me for being different, for having additional needs. To the dance teacher who said I wouldn't get further with my dance because of my lack of communication – just look at me now.
“My development since joining Rhythm City Dance Studio two years ago is incredible. This is due to understanding from all the teachers, their mentoring, and everyone else who supports me whilst I am there. I have found my safe place, somewhere I enjoy and can just be myself.”
Ollie specialises in break dance, hip hop, and body-popping and will be performing to his own video, his own voice-over and self-composed music, which is a summary of his life.
He added: “I was selected from showcasing a piece choreographed by myself at an audition for U Dance at the Theatre Royal when I was the only solo audition and received a standing ovation for it. My piece is called 'Different not Less' and tells my story. My story of the serious struggles I went through growing up enduring a massive amount of physical pain and mental abuse from bullying for being different. This was an amazing opportunity and achievement for me.”
He has previously exceeded some people’s expectations by being taken on for a six-month programme at Sadler’s Wells, the leading dance theatre in London for disabled dancers.
His mother, Emma Jessop, said: “The whole family is very proud of Ollie. He doesn’t say much because of autism which does affect his communication. He is an inspiration to others who have been written off. He shows that everyone has a special talent and just needs a chance to reach their potential.
“Rhythm City is an inclusive environment and Ollie is a very determined person to have achieved so much in such a short time and not to have been put off by people in influence who were supposed to be inspiring and uncovering potential.”