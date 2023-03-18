‘Choose the world you want’ was the message of Fairtrade Fortnight which ran from February to mid-March.
Every year this is a time to particularly focus on workers who grow and produce some of people’s favourite foods, from bananas to chocolate with coffee and tea being refreshments of choice.
As the climate changes, producers are facing many challenges and the art competition, organised by the Tavistock Fairtrade group, asked ‘What does Fairtrade mean to you?’ Children and young people of all ages responded by researching what Fairtrade could achieve to improve social justice for some of the world’s poorest workers. Their entries are displayed in the town’s library.
Tavistock is proud to be a Fairtrade town and Fairtrade is not limited to one fortnight – a new leaflet, produced by the traders, lists the places where Fairtrade products can be purchased including cafes and shops. Copies are available in the library and many other places across Tavistock.
Hannah, aged 16, won the prize for the 16-21 years age group. Her painting pictured directly above her head, is of a farmer collecting his crop of oranges, a ‘beautiful’ painting created in watercolour. Accompanying her picture Hannah wrote, ‘Fairtrade to me means that this man, like many others, doesn’t have to work tirelessly for unfair wages. Instead he works and receives the right amount of pay thanks to the application of Fair Trade ethics.’
Rob Weston, minister of Tavistock United Reformed Church, said: ‘Judges felt Hannah’s picture had captured the importance of Fairtrade, recognising the difference made in peoples’ lives across the globe and the joy of a fair reward.
‘We are grateful for the support of residents, the town council and Tavistock BID traders. We have a very supportive community, with so many people who care about creating a better world for everyone.’