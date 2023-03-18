Hannah, aged 16, won the prize for the 16-21 years age group. Her painting pictured directly above her head, is of a farmer collecting his crop of oranges, a ‘beautiful’ painting created in watercolour. Accompanying her picture Hannah wrote, ‘Fairtrade to me means that this man, like many others, doesn’t have to work tirelessly for unfair wages. Instead he works and receives the right amount of pay thanks to the application of Fair Trade ethics.’