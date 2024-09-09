A BUDDING artist’s work has been on display for the first time in North Tawton.
Lola Grehan, 12, was given the opportunity to exhibit a collection of her creations entitled Unmasking the Mask”in the window of the Ruth Smith Gallery in the town.
Lola has put the exhibition together with Ms Smith’s support, whom she met when she won her art competition at North Tawton Primary School, and is keen to show that any materials, like bottle tops, old jewellery and cardboard, can be recycled to give them a new life.
Having recently made the difficult transition to secondary school, she also hopes it will encourage other artists to be themselves and take pride in their own unique styles.
She particularly likes to make animal head pieces that can be worn and held a mask-making workshop for some children her age at the gallery on Saturday, September 7.
“We are so incredibly proud of Lola and the brave choice of having her art on display,” her mother Star Grehan said.
“To have an exhibition at 12 years old is a real achievement. I hope she will create more in the future and her love for crafting will continue.
“I know Lola wants to be accepted for who she is, and I think we can all learn to be more accepting and encouraging towards each other.
“Thank you so much Ruth for the opportunity of encouraging young artists to showcase their work.”
Ruth Smith, who is also an artist, praised Lola.
She said: “The quality of what she's doing, especially given her age... the imagination, and the seriousness with which she does it as well, I'd say is really impressive.
“They're fantastic, what she makes, she's so passionate about it, and also so passionate about sharing how to make - like you can just make anything out of anything.
“That's the whole reason that the window is set up in the way that it is, so that you've got kind of a step-by-step process in how to make the mask and then all the finished articles underneath as well.”