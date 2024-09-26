The RAF Harrowbeer Interest Group have hailed their recent 1940s weekend at the former RAF Harrowbeer at Yelverton as a great success.
Lead organiser Stephen Fryer said: “The event just gets bigger and more popular each year, both with the public and with our re-enactors and vintage vehicle owners. Our thanks to everyone who came along to make it such a great weekend and to everyone for their donations, which help to keep the show running. This year, the sound of the Cheetah & Merlin engines running together was amazing, especially as it was the first time in over 80 years that two aero engines have been heard on the airfield. A very special moment.”
As part of the event, the shops at Yelverton and Leg O’Mutton were invited put on a 1940s window display in the week leading up to the event.
Stephen added: “There were some splendid window displays this year, but we decided that the ‘Cutting Company’ was the best and awarded them our trophy for the coming year”. The Co-op and Scarlet’s Kitchen were awarded runners-up trophies. Pictured is Stephen presenting the trophy to the Cutting Company.