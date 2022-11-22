Father Christmas’s sleigh will be travelling though Horrabridge on Monday, December 12, Buckland Monachorum on Tuesday, December 13, Princetown on Thursday, December 15 from 6pm to 8pm on all dates.
There will be static collections with the sleigh at the Yelverton shops on Saturday, December 17 from 9am to 3pm and at Tesco in Tavistock on Wednesday, December 21 and Tesco in Roborough on Tuesday, December 20 from 9am to 5pm on both days.
Terry Donnelly, speaker secretary of Yelverton Rotary Club, said: ‘We’re collecting money for the club’s charitable fund. Santa’s sleigh will be going around the main streets of the different areas we’re visiting, playing carols and giving out sweets.
‘The static collections will see us based in the Tesco and shop foyers with high-vis jackets on holding collection tins.
‘This is always a great opportunity for us to speak with people in the community about all the different things we do.’