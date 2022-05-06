Yelverton resident Doreen celebrates 100th birthday in style

A YELVERTON resident ceremoniously celebrated turning 100 years of age last week.

Doreen Vincent turned 100 with a party attended by friends, family, and much-loved house dog Bandit at Hart Care at Ravenscroft in Yelverton on Thursday.

Doreen’s daughter Sue Burgon was visiting from Cricklade (Wiltshire) for the week. Doreen also has a son, John, who lives in Canada with his two sons who are now in their forties with children. Doreen has five grandchildren in total.

Originally from the Devon, Doreen spent many years of her life working in Plymouth, particularly during the Second World War, at the Munitions Office and as the manager of company Millbay Cleaners (now no longer in existence). Her partner Anthony (Tony) sadly passed away twenty years ago at the age of 84.

Sue said: ‘Mum’s had some great highlights in her life. She’s had so many exciting experiences in North America, especially visiting John and his family, exploring Canada and touring the USA. She’s always loved European trips too. Life’s quite different for Mum now but she’s renowned for being a smashing cook, an avid gardener and a voracious reader.’

The day’s celebrations were overseen by staff members who were in very high spirits, including manager Gale Reece, deputy manager Danny Ruddock and administrator Tracy Williams. Gale said: ‘We’ve had three 100th birthday celebrations in the past five years — our oldest resident was 102 — so it’s been a really exciting day for everyone.’

The living room in the care home was decorated with festive bunting and balloons and attendees enjoyed a wealth of food and drink. Doreen cut a very special 100th birthday cake and was happy to receive her card from the Queen, which was sent from Buckingham Palace the day before.