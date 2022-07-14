Yelverton Fun Day offers craft and sport for youngsters
Subscribe newsletter
YELVERTON Rotary Club are staging a free Sport and Craft Fun Day to cater for youngsters on the first Wednesday in August.
The event takes place on Wednesday, August 3 between 10am to 3pm on the green space on the opposite side of the road from the Yelverton Play Park at Leg O’Mutton.
The club is pleased to have gained the necessary permissions from the Maristow Estate, Roborough Commoners and the Dartmoor National Park Authority and to have received generous sponsorship from Rotary Foundation on a matched funding basis.
The event is targeted at children from Key Stage 1 and 2 (up to age 11 years) from local PL20 villages, accompanied by their parents and carers and younger siblings – other children from the local area or those on holiday are also welcome.
Activities will be provided by many local groups and organisations – including OCRA, Dartmoor Velo, West Devon Scouts, Tavyside Badminton, Libraries Unlimited (Princetown), Burrator Discovery Centre, the Dartmoor National Park Authority conservation and outreach, Learn Devon, DSFR, Stannary Brass, the fundraising Friends of Dartmoor Hill Pony and Devon and Cornwall Police.
Dartmoor Velo will be organising cycle races from 10.30am. Parents need to sign permission forms on the day. Those wanting to take part are asked to bring their bike with knobbly tyres and working brakes. Helmets are essential.
SWW will provide a bowser of drinking water to fill up your water bottles.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |