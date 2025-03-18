The air was full of baaaing and aaaahing as children scooped up armfuls of cute lambs they were cuddling at a farm open week.
More than 1,000 youngsters and adults, including from several schools, had a fun time at Greenwell Farm, near Yelverton during an open day.
The aim of the week (March 17-21) was to engage the public with farming, so they understand how important the industry is to their everyday lives.
Farm owner Mat Cole introduced visitors to his large lambing shed to see the pregnant sheep, including White Faced Dartmoor, and be prepared at a moment’s notice to see them giving birth. Everyone was encouraged to hold a lamb born in the past week and there were lots of coos and delighted children who wanted to take one home.
Mat said: “This is a great family event where we, as farmers, get the rare chance to engage with the public to show them what we do and why what we do matters to them.
“We are good at producing food for the dinner table, but but not so good at explaining why we do it and why it’s important to everyone. Here we show the beginning of a sheep’s life and have no problem encouraging parents and children to hold a lamb. It’s all about explaining how food gets to the supermarket and your table and how and why we look after the countryside as well as having a fun time.”
Visitor Jayson Style, father of Etienne, seven, and Luca, two, said: “I think children should know where their food comes from and understand the important role of farmers.”
Janique came with her children Amore, eight, Rosalie, five, and Elias, three. She said: “My children are loving it and want to take the lambs home. I hope they’re learning about farming as well as well as having fun.”
Greenwell lambing week is fully booked.