A flower arranging demonstration and cream tea held on Friday November 25 in Yelverton aid of the NSPCC raised £1,198.47.
Vivienne Thompson created five beautiful Christmas themed floral arrangements which she very kindly donated as raffle prices.
The Yelverton NSPCC Fundraising Committee extends its grateful thanks to all who supported the event with special thanks to Mrs Thompson for a very inspirational demonstration.
A Quiz and Pasty evening will be held on Saturday 9 December at 7pm at the Walkhampton Village Hall. Teams of no more than eight, to book a place please contact PJ on 01822 616672.