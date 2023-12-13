A CHRISTMAS serice with a difference is being staged at Yelverton by the West Dartmoor Mission Community. The annual crib service for Christmas Eve is staged in St Paul’s Church Yelverton on Sunday December 24 at 4pm. The Nativity’s mystery will be solved by Sherlock Holmes characters. The detective is played by Charlotte Shutt, 12; Dr Watson, Corinne Shutt; The Angel, Lily Shutt, 10; Shepherd, Trish Jury; Kings, Martin Jury and Richard Byrn; Mary, Sarah Shutt; Joseph, Chris Shutt (script writer) Innkeeper, Bunty Baxter and Shepherd, Judith Chesbr.